GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 579.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of CENT opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.