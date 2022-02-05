GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,205 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCBI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after buying an additional 1,540,920 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,434,000 after buying an additional 821,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after buying an additional 690,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $21,665,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,673.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 330,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after buying an additional 311,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

TCBI stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

