GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 302,055 Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 117.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,055 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.61% of Mustang Bio worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 3,106.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 472,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 424.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 48,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mustang Bio by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 136,847 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 210.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 168,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 79.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO opened at $1.08 on Friday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $100.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

