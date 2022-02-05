Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Takes $453,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,841 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,620,000 after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 552,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,916,000 after acquiring an additional 27,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $242.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.78 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

