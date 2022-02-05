Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 202 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after buying an additional 70,322 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,878,000 after buying an additional 277,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

