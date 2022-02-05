Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,608 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Crocs by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Crocs by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $99.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.34 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.27 and a 200 day moving average of $142.62.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

