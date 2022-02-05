Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 331 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.20.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $526.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

