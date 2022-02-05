Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 98.2% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 127.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 56,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 31,764 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD stock opened at $212.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $157.11 and a 12 month high of $216.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.81.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

