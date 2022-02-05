Gries Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average is $108.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.