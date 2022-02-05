Gries Financial LLC Invests $234,000 in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 152,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 30,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter.

ICF opened at $68.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.00. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

