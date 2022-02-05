Gries Financial LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gries Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.53.

FB opened at $237.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.30. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.11 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.