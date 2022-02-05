Gries Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $71.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

