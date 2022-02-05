GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.02

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 61 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $534.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

