Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Sets New 12-Month High at $144.40

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 144.40 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 144.40 ($1.94), with a volume of 677095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.40 ($1.93).

The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 139.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 136.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

In related news, insider Martin McAdam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £6,600 ($8,873.35).

About Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

