Grainger (LON:GRI) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Grainger (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.83) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.97) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.97) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.97) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 375 ($5.04) to GBX 390 ($5.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.81).

Get Grainger alerts:

Shares of Grainger stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 305.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 308.67. Grainger has a 52 week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 340 ($4.57).

In other news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £296.64 ($398.82).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.