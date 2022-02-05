GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of GPRO opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. GoPro has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $50,149.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,860. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GoPro by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 238,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in GoPro by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

