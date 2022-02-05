Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 147,630 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 586,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 147,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $21,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,737,000 after buying an additional 106,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,852,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after buying an additional 565,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,231,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,364,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,705,000 after buying an additional 196,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $8,411,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

ITCI opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.30. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.