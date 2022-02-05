Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207,731 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $21,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

NYSE:SRC opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

