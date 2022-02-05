Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $22.36 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Evergy worth $22,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,186,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after buying an additional 169,523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,029,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,415 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 337,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 102.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,728 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,085 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.60 per share, with a total value of $457,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 125,140 shares of company stock worth $8,222,655. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

