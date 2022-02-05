Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $21.65 Million Stock Holdings in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,965,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,539 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BEST were worth $21,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of BEST by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BEST by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BEST in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BEST by 64.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 58,535 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE BEST opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49. BEST Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. BEST had a negative return on equity of 251.84% and a negative net margin of 7.80%.

About BEST

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

