Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $21,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 93.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 739,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 356,777 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 379,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 277,827 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 400.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 171,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 136,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after purchasing an additional 75,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 64,961 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.85. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $88.85.

