Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,930 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $22,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 29,051 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day moving average of $112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,646 shares of company stock valued at $277,192 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

