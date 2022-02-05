GM Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,193,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

RETA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

RETA stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

