GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $591,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GM Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $53.31 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

