GM Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Amundi bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,343,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Adobe by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Adobe by 1,842.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $513.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $610.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

