Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $87.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMED. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,267,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Globus Medical by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after buying an additional 731,127 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,860,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,578,000 after acquiring an additional 278,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,933,000 after acquiring an additional 209,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

GMED stock opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.95. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

