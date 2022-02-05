GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.12.

GFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Sunday, December 5th.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02. GlobalFoundries has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $73.25.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Research analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth $1,453,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at $3,515,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

