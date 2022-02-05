Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several research firms recently commented on LAND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,165,000 after buying an additional 1,420,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,363,000. B&I Capital AG lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 200,123 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 156,400 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $29.89 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -85.40, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -154.29%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

