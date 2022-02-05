Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $51.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

