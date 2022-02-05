Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Lowered to $70.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $61.39 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.