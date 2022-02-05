Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 509,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROCK opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $100.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

