Ghost (GHOST) 1-Day Volume Tops $103,400.00

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Ghost has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Ghost coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a market cap of $6.02 million and $103,400.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042945 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00110410 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins and its circulating supply is 18,371,121 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

