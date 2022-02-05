Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 98,299 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,205,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,299 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $80,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of UBSI opened at $35.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.