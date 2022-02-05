Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,515,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,532 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $77,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $57.12 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.95.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

