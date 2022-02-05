Geode Capital Management LLC Has $76.70 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $76,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 25.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 8.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,823,000 after buying an additional 170,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 158.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $786.69 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $658.07 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $829.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $836.42.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.49%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 321 shares of company stock valued at $244,011. Insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

