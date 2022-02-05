Geode Capital Management LLC Has $74.53 Million Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $74,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $223.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.77. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $194.50 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.75.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. Analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

