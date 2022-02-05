Geode Capital Management LLC Has $72.09 Million Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $72,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,270,000 after buying an additional 26,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 57.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after buying an additional 1,191,768 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,625,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after buying an additional 197,013 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after buying an additional 133,098 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.77 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

