Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 91,717 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $78,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $169,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at about $13,539,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 169.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 566,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 101.7% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,046,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 527,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NYSE EQT opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.