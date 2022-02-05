General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $215.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $210.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $212.29 on Friday. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $157.11 and a 1 year high of $216.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.81.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

