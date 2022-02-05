Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $684.22 million, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,124,000 after buying an additional 1,240,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after buying an additional 827,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after buying an additional 593,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 540,813 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,110,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

