GATX (NYSE:GATX) Lifted to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $130.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

GATX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised GATX from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.24.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. GATX has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average of $96.53.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GATX will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.38%.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $125,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 25.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,040,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 377.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.