Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,090 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 20.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA opened at $49.60 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

