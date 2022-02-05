Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 32.1% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 15.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

