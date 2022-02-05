Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.36 Million Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.91.

NYSE:DRE opened at $57.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average is $55.46. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

