Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $130,000.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $910.34 million, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRBR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

