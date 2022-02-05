Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 674 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO opened at $58.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.97 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

In related news, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTO. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

