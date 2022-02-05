Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $174.92

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.92 ($2.35) and traded as high as GBX 189.30 ($2.55). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 182.40 ($2.45), with a volume of 100,990 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFRD shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.63) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 177.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 174.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £196.56 million and a P/E ratio of 26.42.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

