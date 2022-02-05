Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $4,509,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 738,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after buying an additional 124,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 166,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 554,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.92 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $2,041,235.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 104,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,979,706.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,753 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

