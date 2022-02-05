Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $89.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average of $78.40. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.62.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

