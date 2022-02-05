Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,367 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMEOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at about $951,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at about $581,886,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at about $337,722,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 113.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,774,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at about $191,716,000.

Shares of VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

